Deb Haaland Breaks a Leg in National Park

Interior secretary plans to work remotely after sustaining injury hiking
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2022 4:27 PM CDT
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland listens to Native Americans speak about their experiences in government-backed boarding schools on July 9 in Anadarko, Okla.   (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(Newser) – Interior Secretary Deb Haaland broke her left leg while hiking Sunday, the department announced. The break to the fibula, sustained in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, was confirmed Monday, the Hill reports. Haaland planned to work remotely Monday afternoon, the department said, while releasing no information on the injury's severity or prognosis. Haaland, 61, is a runner, also, who completed the Boston Marathon last year on Indigenous Peoples' Day, per the Washington Post. She's the first Native American appointed to the Cabinet. In a statement, the Interior Department thanked park staff, US Park Police, and doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Read more Deb Haaland stories.)

