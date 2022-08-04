Any Guesses on Who This Young Player Is?

(Newser) – Allie Tarantino is hoping that a signed baseball card featuring one of the richest men in the world will bring a fortune when it is put up for auction next month, per the AP. “It’s like my version of a midlife crisis. I’m 50 years old—what am I going to do with this?” Tarantino joked. It just so happens that the card features a very young Mark Zuckerberg grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat.

As told by Tarantino—who still works summers at Elmwood Day Camp in Westchester, New York—Zuckerberg, then age 8 or 9, offered the card he'd had printed as a parting gift at the end of camp 30 years ago. The card will also be auctioned off as a digital collector’s item—a so-called NFT, or non-fungible token, that has become a popular way to own memorabilia. Zuckerberg posted about the Comic Connect auction Thursday on Instagram, partly as a way to promote NFT technology in general, but also to help promote NFTs across his company's platforms.

Tarantino, now a 5th-grade teacher in Connecticut, held on to the Zuckerberg baseball card, not knowing when he filed it away in his basement that the kid would someday become a household name. “He was definitely a kid you knew and remembered," he recalls. “On the back of his card, he put a .920 batting average—which is like impossible in baseball. So even as a little kid, he was aiming big.” (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)