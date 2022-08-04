Any Guesses on Who This Young Player Is?

Old card featuring Mark Zuckerberg will be auctioned in physical form and as an NFT
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 4, 2022 2:54 PM CDT
This photo shows Allie Tarantino holding a baseball card featuring a very young Mark Zuckerberg grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat.   (Shira Tarantino via AP)

(Newser) – Allie Tarantino is hoping that a signed baseball card featuring one of the richest men in the world will bring a fortune when it is put up for auction next month, per the AP. “It’s like my version of a midlife crisis. I’m 50 years old—what am I going to do with this?” Tarantino joked. It just so happens that the card features a very young Mark Zuckerberg grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat.

As told by Tarantino—who still works summers at Elmwood Day Camp in Westchester, New York—Zuckerberg, then age 8 or 9, offered the card he'd had printed as a parting gift at the end of camp 30 years ago. The card will also be auctioned off as a digital collector’s item—a so-called NFT, or non-fungible token, that has become a popular way to own memorabilia. Zuckerberg posted about the Comic Connect auction Thursday on Instagram, partly as a way to promote NFT technology in general, but also to help promote NFTs across his company's platforms.

Tarantino, now a 5th-grade teacher in Connecticut, held on to the Zuckerberg baseball card, not knowing when he filed it away in his basement that the kid would someday become a household name. “He was definitely a kid you knew and remembered," he recalls. “On the back of his card, he put a .920 batting average—which is like impossible in baseball. So even as a little kid, he was aiming big.” (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)

