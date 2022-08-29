(Newser) – Britney Spears isn't done speaking out about her now-defunct conservatorship, or the family members she feels kept her locked in it for 13 years. USA Today reports that the 40-year-old singer's latest diatribe came Sunday via a 22-minute voice memo she posted on Twitter and YouTube, though she quickly pulled it down not long afterward. Spears said in the recording, which ABC News has snippets of: "I haven't wanted to share this because it's unbelievably offensive, sad, abusive, and honestly, would anybody believe me? ... I felt like I was in a state of shock, almost like when an old person feels helpless." Spears noted she wasn't even sure what spurred the conservatorship in the first place, saying she "spoke in a British accent to a doctor to prescribe my medication," which resulted in "a SWAT team in my home" a few days later.

Regarding the legal arrangement overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, which ended late last year, Spears said, "These people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren't doing anything ... I couldn't process how my family went along with it for so long ... I felt like my family threw me away." Spears followed her voice memo with a series of tweets alluding to her recent collaboration with Elton John on a new single, noting she felt "honored" and "loved" by his support, and that she now has to "honor myself." "It's not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what [others] think ... to honor myself ... and value myself is the only way to something we all seek ... Self love," she wrote.

One notable person who responded almost immediately to Spears' recording: her mom, Lynne Spears, reports Billboard. "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!" the 67-year-old wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening, showing an old photo of her and a beaming Britney during happier times. "And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!" Lynne added that she would never give up on her daughter, adding: "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything." She ended her post with, "I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."