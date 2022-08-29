846 Pounds of Pumpkin, 38 Miles of River

(Newser) – The powers-that-be behind the Guinness World Records have been alerted—a Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in a giant pumpkin. If Saturday's feat by Duane Hansen is confirmed, he will take his place in the record book as the person who completed "the longest journey by pumpkin boat," per the Washington Post. The 60-year-old Hansen grew his 846-pound vessel himself and paddled from the city of Bellevue to Nebraska City in the gourd he christened Berta, reports Yahoo News.

With the world record in mind, he had city officials on hand to act as witnesses for the launch, and they followed the trip on social media and posted their congratulations when Hansen eclipsed the previous record of 25 miles during his journey. It took Hansen about 11 hours to make the full trip. Guinness officials will now review the details—family members apparently documented the trip—and presumably bestow the title on Hansen in the near future. (Read more strange stuff stories.)