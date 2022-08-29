(Newser) – An employee of an animal park in southeastern Sweden was gored to death by a large antelope, the attraction's owner said Monday. The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the island of Oland. Police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident," which is standard procedure. Owner Richard Berglund told reporters that he witnessed the incident involving an eland, the world's largest antelope, as he was helping the victim take the animals into stables after the park had closed.

Berglund didn't give details, and it wasn't known precisely what happened inside the enclosure. "It was a friend ... we're all grieving," Berglund said, per the AP. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee wasn't given, though Sky News notes the man was said to be "from overseas." As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.