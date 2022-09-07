(Newser) – An American cruise ship passenger has died in a rare shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas. The 58-year-old mother from Pennsylvania was on a snorkeling excursion near a private island off Nassau shortly after 2pm Tuesday when a bull shark attacked, officials said, adding that relatives witnessed the encounter and helped get the woman out of the water. She suffered bites to her "upper extremities," Royal Bahamas Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said, per CNN. The woman had no vital signs in the aftermath, NBC News reports. Footage taken from a dock in Fort Montagu in Nassau appeared to show tour operators administering CPR.

The woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital, per the AP. Royal Caribbean said in a statement it was "providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," per CNN. The family had arrived in the Bahamas on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, which departed Florida on Sunday for a seven-night cruise. The company said the group was on "an independent shore excursion" when the attack occurred in a popular snorkeling spot near Green Cay, about a half-mile from the private Rose Island, near where a California woman was killed in a 2019 shark attack. The area has been closed to snorkelers indefinitely.