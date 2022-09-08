Amid Health Concerns, Queen's Family Is Rushing to Her Side

(Newser) – Queen Elizabeth II's health has apparently taken a turn for the worse, just days after she confirmed Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, per the BBC.

Palace officials say Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne, traveled to her Balmoral estate in Scotland by helicopter Thursday and Prince William is also on the way, the Telegraph reports. Princess Anne is reportedly already there, with the queen's other two children, Edward and Andrew, en route, reports the Guardian. Harry and Meghan, who are currently in the UK, are also on their way to Balmoral. Kate is currently remaining in Windsor, where her three children are in the midst of their first full day of school.

The palace said the monarch "remains comfortable" at Balmoral. Truss was briefed on the news as she delivered a statement in the House of Commons, the AP reports. "My thoughts—and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom—are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said in a statement. The Guardian quotes royal historian Anna Whitelock's take on Buckingham Palace's announcement: These are "clearly very serious times," with the announcement suggesting "the end is not too long away."