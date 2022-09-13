Justice Department Subpoenas 40 Trump Aides

(Newser) – In a marked expansion of its probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the Justice Department subpoenaed about 40 of Donald Trump's aides last week, sources tell multiple outlets including the New York Times, CNN, and CBS News. DoJ officials also last week seized the phones of two top Trump advisers: Boris Epshteyn, in-house counsel, and Mike Roman, campaign strategist. The Times calls the combination of moves "some of the most aggressive steps" the department has taken while probing the actions leading up to the breach of the Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

Sources say former Trump deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and former chief financial officer for Trump's re-election campaign Sean Dollman are among those who've been subpoenaed. The subpoenas seek documents or testimony before a grand jury on Sept. 23, particularly with regard to the alleged plan to put forward fake electors, though other issues are also mentioned. Former New York City police commissioner Bernard B. Kerik was among those subpoenaed, his lawyer confirms, adding that Kerik, who is friends with Rudy Giuliani and pushed fake claims of voter fraud, had previously offered to be voluntarily interviewed.