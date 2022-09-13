These Are Your Emmy Winners

(Newser) – Succession and Ted Lasso topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the influence of TV and extended honors to Squid Game and winners who delivered messages of empowerment. The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner Succession and even comedy series victor Ted Lasso, the AP reports. “Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said Zendaya, claiming her second best drama actress award for Euphoria, about a group of teens' tough coming-of-age.

Succession, about a media empire run by a grasping and cutthroat family, split drama series honors with Squid Game, a South Korean-set global sensation about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder. Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game, who played the show's moral center, became the first Asian to win the Emmy for best drama series actor. Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies (for Ted Lasso and Hacks, respectively), but several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary collecting trophies.

There was a ripple of reaction in the theater when Succession creator Jesse Armstrong mentioned Britain’s newly crowned King Charles III in accepting the show’s trophy, the cast standing alongside him. “Big week for successions, new king in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” Armstrong said. “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is. We’ll leave that up to other people.” Other winners included Michael Keaton for Dopesick and Amanda Seyfried for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. Full list of winners here.