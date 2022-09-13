Toronto Cop Killed in 'Ambush Attack'

(Newser) – A man shot and killed a Toronto traffic police officer while he was on lunch break, killed another person, and injured three others Monday before police tracked the suspect down and killed him in a cemetery, officials said. Authorities issued an emergency alert to phones saying they were investigating an active shooter following two shootings in Mississauga and Milton in the province of Ontario, the AP reports. The officer, Constable Andrew Hong, “was getting food and coffee at Tim Horton’s,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said of the doughnut and coffee chain.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said Hong was shot at close range. Hong, 48, was a 22-year veteran of the force. The married father of two was in Mississauga participating in a joint training exercise with Peel and York regional police. “While on lunch break he was shot in an unprovoked, and may I say in an ambush attack," Peel Region Police Chief Nishan Duraiappa said. “In the same incident a second victim suffered life altering injuries and is currently being treated.”

Duraiappa said the armed suspect then fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee. Shortly afterward in Milton, police received information of a shooting that resulted in one death and two others being wounded. He said the suspect then fled the scene and died after a police interaction at a cemetery in Hamilton, Ontario. Hamilton Police confirmed via Twitter that one person was taken into custody and pronounced deceased in connection with shooting investigations in Mississauga and Milton. Hamilton's police chief said the suspect died in the Hamilton Cemetery. Police did not identify the deceased suspect.