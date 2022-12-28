Dense Fog Leads to Deadly Bridge Pile-Up

It was a wild scene on a bridge in Zhengzhou, China, on Wednesday as dense fog caused a massive pileup. One person was killed in the incident, which happened when visibility dropped to a little over a tenth of a mile in places, reports Reuters. Videos and images posted to social media show vehicles on top of each other, with one sticking up at a 45-degree angle. Some 11 fire trucks responded to the scene at the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge, which spans the Yellow River; Newsweek says local traffic authorities estimated as many as 290 cars were involved. (Read more fog stories.)