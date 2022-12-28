Greta Thunberg Zings Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate's attempt to mock Greta Thunberg could be considered a backfire. The former kickboxing champion and current TikTok star tagged her in a tweet Tuesday boasting about the number of cars he owns—33—along with a photo of him refueling one of them. "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," Tate posted, per NBC News. The 19-year-old Swedish climate-change activist took note of the callout.

"Yes, please do enlighten me," Thunberg tweeted, listing a nonexistent email address where he could send his reply: smalldickenergy@getalife.com. Tate responded, per MarketWatch, with, "How dare you?!" Both of their names were trending through Wednesday, as was "how dare you?" Comic book writer Mark Russell posted that Tate's retort was "actually not a bad comeback for someone who's been hit that many times in the head," per the Daily Mail. Thunberg's reply garnered more than 1 million likes. Some people were just baffled. In Teen Vogue, Fortesa Latifi wrote, "Who knows what prompted a 36-year-old man to tweet at a teenager about how many cars he owns and how much carbon emissions he's responsible for?" (Read more Greta Thunberg stories.)