For First Time in 100 Years, Speaker Vote Goes to 2nd Ballot

For the first time in a century, the vote for speaker of the House has gone to a second ballot. GOP frontrunner Rep. Kevin McCarthy got 203 votes on the first ballot when the minimum needed was 218. Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries received 212 votes, while the 19 Republican rebels voted for five different candidates on the first ballot, per the New York Times. Ten chose Rep. Andy Biggs, six chose Rep. Jim Jordan, Reps. Byron Donalds and Jim Banks got one vote each, and one vote went to former Rep. Lee Zeldin, whose term finished today.

In what the Washington Post describes as "an effort to quell" the Republicans who voted for him, Jordan nominated McCarthy for the second ballot, urging his fellow Republicans to rally around McCarthy. "The differences between Joyce and Jordan or Biggs and Bacon, they pale in comparison to the differences between us and the left," he said, per the Times. Rep. Matt Gaetz then proceeded to nominate Jordan, saying his speech nominating McCarthy showed "more vision than we have ever heard from the alternative." (Read more speaker of the House stories.)