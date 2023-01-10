Brazilians Demand 'No Amnesty'

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been released from a Florida hospital as calls increased for him to be expelled from the US. Meanwhile, in Brazil, demonstrators demanded "no amnesty" for the Bolsonaro supporters that stormed the capital on Sunday. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil two days before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president, was discharged after being treated for abdominal pain related to a 2018 stabbing attack, the Orlando Sentinel reports. He is staying at a rental property in the city, and a Democratic state legislator who represents it says he should be forced to leave so he can be investigated in Brazil. Members of Congress have called for the same.

But National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US has not received an extradition request for Bolsonaro, and the State Department would not comment on his visa status. Meanwhile, in Brazil, as many as 1,500 of Sunday's rioters had been detained, and Lula's administration has vowed that justice will be served, the AP reports. Thousands rallied in the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo demanding just that, chanting "no amnesty" in reference to a controversial amnesty law that has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the years the country was under a military dictatorship.