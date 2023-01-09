Amid Brazil Riot, Bannon Cheers 'Freedom Fighters'

Authorities in Brazil have reclaimed control of the nation's seat of power after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro rioted in the capital Brasilia on Sunday. Estimates of the number of arrested range between 200 and 400 in news coverage:

The scene: Thousands stormed the nation's Congress, its Supreme Court building, and presidential offices in "scenes reminiscent of the Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol," per the New York Times. As in the US, the rioters claimed election fraud, in this case after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated Bolsonaro, per the BBC.

Thousands stormed the nation's Congress, its Supreme Court building, and presidential offices in "scenes reminiscent of the Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol," per the New York Times. As in the US, the rioters claimed election fraud, in this case after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated Bolsonaro, per the BBC. Bolsonaro reacts: The former president never conceded and has asserted without evidence that the election was rigged. He left the country for Florida before da Silva's Jan. 1 inauguration. On Sunday, he condemned the violence on Twitter, writing that peaceful demonstrations are OK but "depredations and invasions of public buildings" are not, per NPR.