What may be the "worst art job listing ever created" has since been deleted, but freelance art writer Emily Colucci has saved it for all of us to marvel at. Writing about her recent find on her Filthy Minds blog, Colucci notes she stumbled upon the posting for an executive assistant in the classifieds for the New York Foundation for the Arts, and that she was compelled to click due to the "mysterious" entity that was doing the hiring: "Art World Family." What Colucci says she found as she scanned the ad was "the most nightmarish job listing I've ever seen in an art industry filled with nightmarish jobs," with the post seemingly written by a combination of characters ranging from "any of the Roys in Succession" to "Patrick Bateman from American Psycho."

"Psycho being the operative word," Colucci writes of the ad that she says "unfolds like a blooming onion." The posting notes that the "ideal candidate" for the job that pays between $65,000 and $95,000 per year "must be dedicated to a simple goal: make life easier for the couple in every way possible," all while having the "flexibility to change course at a moment's notice." Included in those tasks, in addition to more typical executive-assistant duties like putting together PowerPoints, answering phones, and scheduling appointments: taking care of a litany of domestic chores, including "rooftop garden maintenance" and serving as "the central point of communication to household staff (includes chef, nannies, landscapers, dog walkers, housekeeper, contractors, and building managers)."

There's also the managing of the family's "dog systems" (ie, what normal people would call taking care of a dog or dogs) and "delivering gifts to friends." Plus, even though the couple's 4-year-old child has at least one nanny, the applicant would be "spending a lot of time with nanny and child. Sometimes left with the child alone." "It's just a total lack of self-awareness," Colucci tells the New York Times. "It's hilarious." Her blog post went viral, with some wondering if it was satire. Others note they're not surprised by the fact that an affluent family would demand this of their assistant—just that they would write it all out that way, and that they would pay so little. The Times notes that the NYFA has declined to identify who posted the ad, but Colucci says she's received "intel" on who it was. Read her guess, and more, here. (Read more strange stuff stories.)