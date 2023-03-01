Radio Station Shares 'Incredibly Worrisome' Update on Missing DJ

San Francisco Bay Area radio station Wild 94.9 has shared what it calls an "incredibly worrisome" update on morning host Jeffrey Vandergrift, known as JV, who disappeared last week. The station said there has been no trackable activity on Vandergrift's cellphone or credit cards since he was last seen at his home around 10pm Thursday night, NBC Bay Area reports. The San Francisco Police Department said the 54-year-old is considered "at risk." Police described Vandergrift as a "white male, 6’0”, 180 pounds, bald, and brown eyes" and said anybody who sees him should contact 911.

"JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94.9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family," the station said in a tweet. "We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family. We will continue to share more information as we receive it." The New York Post reports that Vandergrift edited the caption on his most recent Instagram post around the time he disappeared. He changed the caption on the Aug. 20 post about National Radio Day to read: "Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey." (Read more missing person stories.)