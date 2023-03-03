A Lufthansa flight headed from Texas to Germany this week that experienced severe turbulence, sending seven to the hospital, had two of the Lone Star State's most famous residents on board. Model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, posted a clip online Thursday showing some of the aftermath, noting that the plane was "CHAOS," reports CNN. In the very brief footage on Instagram, Alves turned her phone camera toward the mess that resulted from the aircraft hitting the irregular patch of air over Tennessee, with food and other items strewn all over the floor.

"To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing," Alves wrote. She added that "everything was flying everywhere" during the event, and that "the turbulence [kept] on coming." She also noted that her husband was on the flight with her, and that after the plane was diverted to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they were put up in a local hotel for the night. "[We] made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing," she wrote, tagging McConaughey in the post. McConaughey himself didn't comment on the incident; his most recent Instagram post shows what appears to be him from behind, with bandages all over his back, but he captioned the image "surf souvenirs."

Meanwhile, a man living in Singapore was glad to hear that a not-so-famous face on the flight was also OK after the incident. Garrett Stuteville tells Insider that his dog was traveling on the plane solo, arranged by a company that handles such things, and he grew concerned when he didn't hear anything about his pup for hours after the plane landed at Dulles. "All we know is he is still locked in the cage, which is now going on 10-plus hours," Stuteville initially told the outlet, noting he was waiting for an update. Nearly 24 hours after the plane had landed, Stuteville verified his pooch was safe and sound and already on another flight to Singapore. "He was taken care of by the Lufthansa grounds crew at Dulles," he says. "We received some pictures and he is [doing] great." (Read more Camila Alves stories.)