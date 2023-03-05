Larry Hogan: I Won't Seek GOP Nomination

Former governor remains opposed to Trump
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 5, 2023 12:20 PM CST
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in November.   (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

After he left office in January, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said publicly that he was considering a run for president in 2024, and he visited a series of states with early GOP primaries. On Sunday, he ended the suspense. "I've decided that I will not be a candidate for the Republican nomination for president," Hogan said, the Hill reports. The two-term governor of a largely Democratic state said it was a difficult decision. "I did give it serious consideration," Hogan told CBS News, "and I talked to people everywhere, and I talked to my family."

That announcement removes one potential rival to former Donald Trump from the 2024 discussion; Hogan has long been critical of the former president and his influence over the Republican Party, per CNN. Hogan suggested that figured into his reasoning, saying he was putting his party over his own ambitions. "The stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination," he said in a statement. Hogan told CBS that it wasn't concern over potential clashes with Trump that kept him from joining the race. "You know, I beat life-threatening cancer," he said. "So having Trump call me names on Twitter didn't really scare me off." (Read more Larry Hogan stories.)

