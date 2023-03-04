European Nations Weigh In on West Bank Violence

European countries denounced recent deadly attacks in the occupied West Bank by Palestinian militants on Saturday, while also pressuring Israel. "We urge the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts," the joint statement says. It was signed by Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Spain, Reuters reports.

In calling for calm, the nations warn that the violence could undermine attempts to resume peace talks, per the AP. "All unilateral actions that threaten peace and incitement to violence must cease," their statement says in appealing for an end to Israel's expansion of settlements on occupied land. The country's new government has said it will continue that policy, though other nations say it violates international law. Recent violence has left three people dead in the West Bank town of Hawara. (Read more West Bank stories.)