This May Be Momentous Day for the Arctic

Environmentalists worried about the Arctic might be feeling whiplash. Over the weekend, the Biden administration announced protections for about 16 million acres of pristine land. However, the good will is expected to come crashing to a halt on Monday, when the US is expected to announce that a major oil-drilling project can move forward in the region. Coverage:

Willow: The oil-drilling project is called Willow, and a number of major outlets—including the New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN—says the US has decided after a long review to allow it to move forward. Energy giant ConocoPhillips would get permission to build three drilling pads, which is fewer than the five sought but still a huge disappointment to environmental groups.