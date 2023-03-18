They've Raised 'Neuty' From Infancy. The State Wants Him

A Louisiana couple has run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria—a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest—as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms, and swims in the family pool. Denny and Myra Lacoste tell New Orleans news outlets they're devastated at the potential loss of "Neuty," a pet they say they raised from infancy when its siblings were killed in traffic. The move by state Wildlife and Fisheries officials, who say it's illegal to keep an orphaned or injured wild animal as a pet, has sparked a petition drive by those who want him to stay with the humans who raised him, per the AP. The state wildlife department says the plan is to house Neuty at the Baton Rouge Zoo, though it's unclear when that will happen.

A department statement Friday said officials had gone to remove the pet from the Lacoste's New Orleans-area residence on Thursday. "The nutria was not at the residence when agents arrived," the department said. "The matter is still ongoing." Nutria were introduced into North America more than a century ago, and they're considered a nuisance invasive species in Louisiana. Their appetite for wetlands vegetation and burrowing into levees hinder flood control, harm agriculture, and contribute to coastal wetlands loss. At various times, public officials have put bounties on them and encouraged hunting of them for their pelts and even for food. They're sometimes derided as "nutria rats." Yet they've also become such a familiar part of Louisiana lore that a New Orleans minor league baseball team once employed actors in costume as larger-than-life caricatures of them as mascots—Boudreaux and Clotile.

Neuty was tiny when Denny Lacoste, who runs a family seafood restaurant, rescued him from a road near a canal more than two years ago. Now, the animal is a social media star, featured in TikTok videos and seen in a Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate video being held lovingly by Denny Lacoste, scampering across a floor with a towel and chomping down on a raw crawfish. Lacoste told the newspaper that Neuty even likes to ride in the car with his head out the window. The Baton Rouge Zoo said it was ready to give Neuty a home in an area with another male nutria. "In most cases, the animal would have been placed back into the wild. However, LDWF biologists and zoo officials said that since the animal has been habituated to humans, it would not be able to survive in the wild," the wildlife department said.