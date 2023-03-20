Xi Visits 'Dear Friend' Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Chinese counterpart to Moscow on Monday, calling Xi Jinping a "dear friend" at the start of a visit seen as a show of support for Putin as his war in Ukraine grinds on. Xi praised Putin's "strong leadership" and credited it with Russia's "significant success in reaching prosperity," the BBC reports. This is Xi's first visit to Russia in four years and talks, both formal and informal, are scheduled for three days. He had a one-on-one with Putin at the Kremlin ahead of a state dinner, with formal talks planned for tomorrow. More:



Putin praises Ukraine plan. The Russian leader said he welcomed China's proposal for a political settlement in Ukraine, the AP reports. "We will discuss all those issues, including your initiative that we highly respect," Putin said. "Our cooperation in the international arena undoubtedly helps strengthen the basic principles of the global order and multipolarity."