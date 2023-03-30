'Fatalities Expected' After Crash of 2 Army Helicopters

Army says Blackhawk helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell in Kentucky
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 30, 2023 5:32 AM CDT
Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023.   (Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV via AP)

The Army says two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a routine training mission in Kentucky Wednesday night, causing several casualties. The Army says the crash happened around 10pm local time in Trigg County, near Fort Campbell in southwest Kentucky, NBC reports."We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," tweeted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved," the 101st Airborne Division said in a statement, per the AP. (Read more Blackhawk helicopter stories.)

