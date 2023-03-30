Man Found Dead on Work Trip Encountered Drugs, Prostitutes

Nathan Millard, the Georgia businessman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in Baton Rouge earlier this month, died of an accidental drug overdose, authorities say. A toxicology report shows the 42-year-old father of five had fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol) in his system at the time of death. Police have arrested a purported drug dealer, 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, and a purported prostitute, 27-year-old Tiffany Ann Guidry, per WSB. Both are facing numerous charges, including unlawful disposal of human remains. Police are searching for a second prostitute, 33-year-old Tabbetha Barner, who's accused of failure to seek assistance in Millard's death.

Guidry told police that Millard—described as a recovering alcoholic—first met Perkins and two other women before the group drove around Baton Rouge using crack cocaine, per NBC News. At some point, Millard sought to ditch the women, whom Perkins replaced with Guidry and Barner, an affidavit states. Police believe the four individuals ended up at a drug house in South Baton Rouge. Perkins told police that he saw Millard and the women shooting up drugs with a syringe before he left the home, and returned later to find Millard unconscious, per WBRZ.

Police believe the drug was a form of heroin known as blue magic, "but it had some form of fentanyl in it," police spokesperson L'Jean McKneely says, per the Sun. Perkins allegedly tried to revive Millard with Narcan but ultimately failed, per WSB. Guidry then helped him put Millard's body in the trunk of a car, according to an affidavit. Perkins allegedly disposed of it in an abandoned lot near a funeral home, where it was found March 6. The body showed no sign of internal or external trauma, according to the coroner's report. Perkins' bail is set at $1.4 million and Guidry's at $3.75 million, per NBC. (Read more accidental death stories.)