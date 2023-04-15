Donors Respond to Trump Indictment

New figures released by former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign show his indictment was good for fundraising. Trump's total take was running about $168,000 per day during the first quarter of the year, Politico reports. But in the 24 hours after he was indicted in New York on March 30, $4 million poured in. "In general, any time a candidate's name is all over the media and dominating attention, it's good for fundraising," said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist. "The wall-to-wall coverage just put him top of mind for donors."

Trump's pitches for donations have focused on his legal battles. "With the witch hunts heating up like never before, please make a contribution to stand with me in the fight to SAVE AMERICA," one campaign email reads. Supporters have responded with donations in small amounts; Trump officials said more than 97% of them gave less than $200 in the two weeks after their candidate was charged. The amounts pale against what Trump brought in while president. He collected more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019 for his reelection campaign.

The Trump presidential campaign showed it had $13.9 million cash on hand as of March 31 after spending $3.5 million in the first quarter, per CNN. By comparison, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has just $7.8 million available. Organizations backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, have much more, with one reporting it has $85 million in cash. Trump officials did not say whether the post-indictment bump has lasted into the early second quarter. A Trump report due to the Federal Election Commission before Saturday is out should provide more detail. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)