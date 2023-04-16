Clint Eastwood Will Start Next Directing Gig at Age 93

'Juror No. 2' is expected to start shooting in June
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 16, 2023 5:30 AM CDT
Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards on Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. .   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director's chair. The Unforgiven and Gran Torino filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama Juror No. 2 for his longtime studio, Warner Bros., per the AP. The film will be Eastwood's first since 2021's neo-Western Cry Macho, which also marked his return to the screen as an actor. With production on Juror No. 2 to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are in early talks to star in the film, written by Jonathan Abrams, about a murder trial wherein a juror discovers he may have played a role in the victim's death. In an interview in 2014 with the AP, Eastwood said the reason for his career longevity was that “I never let the old man in.” “There are so many different stories to tell out there,” he added. "If you tell yourself, ‘I’m too old to do that,'" you're sunk. "You’re not too old to do anything.”

