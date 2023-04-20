Baldwin Charges to Be Dropped

Special prosecutors in New Mexico plan to ask that the involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin, over a fatal shooting on a movie set in 2021, be dismissed. Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, who were recently named to their positions, then plan to launch their own investigation, Deadline reports. They want the two counts dropped without prejudice, allowing them to revive the counts later. The Santa Fe district attorney's office did not comment immediately Thursday on the decision.

But Baldwin's attorneys welcomed it, adding that "we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident." Baldwin pleaded not guilty, as did Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the original armorer on the set of Rust, in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. It wasn't clear Thursday whether the same charge against Gutierrez-Reed would remain, per CNBC. The case was scheduled to go to trial in May, while filming was scheduled to resume this week in Montana. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)