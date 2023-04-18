Widower of Cinematographer to Work on Resumed Rust Film

The Alec Baldwin movie Rust will resume production this week, according to Rust Movie Productions, about a year and a half after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set with a prop gun. Baldwin will return, as will director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, reports CNBC. Also of note: Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as executive producer, which CNN reports was a stipulation of a settlement he reached with Baldwin last year.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” said Souza in a statement. Baldwin still faces legal issues over the shooting: Hutchins' mother, father, and sister have filed a separate civil suit against him; and the actor still faces criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The October 2021 shooting brought a halt to the production's filming in New Mexico. The production company says filming will resume in Montana. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)