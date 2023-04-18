Widower of Cinematographer to Work on Resumed Rust Film

Matthew Hutchins will be an executive producer
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2023 4:54 PM CDT
Alec Baldwin's Rust Movie to Resume Production
In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on the 'Rust' movie set in Santa Fe, N.M.   (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

The Alec Baldwin movie Rust will resume production this week, according to Rust Movie Productions, about a year and a half after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set with a prop gun. Baldwin will return, as will director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, reports CNBC. Also of note: Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as executive producer, which CNN reports was a stipulation of a settlement he reached with Baldwin last year.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” said Souza in a statement. Baldwin still faces legal issues over the shooting: Hutchins' mother, father, and sister have filed a separate civil suit against him; and the actor still faces criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The October 2021 shooting brought a halt to the production's filming in New Mexico. The production company says filming will resume in Montana. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)

