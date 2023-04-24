Lindsey Graham, CNN Host Get Into It Over Abortion Pill

Lindsey Graham and CNN journalist Dana Bash had a bit of a sparring match over the abortion pill battle when Graham appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday. Asked by Bash, who co-hosts the show, whether abortion is a federal or state issue, the senator responded, "It’s a human rights issue. What the Democratic Party proposes on abortion is barbaric. Abortion up to the moment of birth, taxpayer-funded, I think is barbaric. I welcome this debate. I think the Republican Party will be in good standing to oppose late-term abortion like most of the civilized world." When Bash pointed out that Roe v. Wade only covered abortion up until the point of viability, around 24 weeks, Graham cut her off, per the Hill and the Daily Beast.

"No, quit covering for these guys, no, no, no, your media and you keep covering for these guys. They introduce legislation that allowed abortion on demand … up to the moment of birth. That was their position in Washington. That’s the law they want to pass and nobody in your business will talk about it." Bash pushed back: "Senator, I’m not covering for anybody, you know that, and when I have Democrats on ... I have asked many, all of them about their position on where, where they believe this issue should be," she said. Regarding the current court battle over mifepristone, Graham said, "Sending the abortion drug through the mail is a big change in how it is provided. In 2000, when it was first approved, you had to have four visits to the doctor. ... Has the FDA gone too far? ... That’s what the court will decide." (Read more Lindsey Graham stories.)