NBCUniversal CEO Abruptly Exits After 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Jeff Shell has abruptly stepped down as CEO of NBCUniversal following what he calls an "inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company." Shell said in his statement that he "deeply regret[s]" the relationship. His departure from the company, which is owned by Comcast, was announced Sunday and is effective immediately, the Washington Post reports. "I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell, who is married, said. No successor has yet been named; Comcast President Mike Cavanagh will head NBCUniversal in the meantime.

Sources tell Deadline it was CNBC anchor and Senior International Correspondent Hadley Gamble who filed the complaint against Shell, which was investigated by an outside law firm. The sources say the two first got involved 11 years ago and had an on-again, off-again relationship until a couple years ago; the complaint was filed within the last month. "You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace," Cavanagh and Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts say in a statement. "When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take the appropriate action, as we have done here." (Read more NBCUniversal stories.)