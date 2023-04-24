Massive Disneyland Dragon Animatronic Goes Up in Flames

A scary moment at Disneyland was caught on video—many videos, in fact—when, during the second Fantasmic! show of the night on Saturday, the Maleficent dragon animatronic went up in flames. Sources tell WDW News Today that future performances of the show have been canceled, and that the earliest it could return is May 26. The drama started during the portion of the show when Mickey Mouse fights the 45-foot-tall dragon, blasting sparks at it—but the dragon's head doesn't normally start spouting actual flames, which is what happened Saturday at the California theme park, ABC 7 reports.

"I was like, 'Oh ... they added some new stuff because that didn't didn't happen like that before,'" says one audience member, who has seen the show more than 100 times. She and her daughter quickly realized, however, that something was amiss when the flames spread to the rest of the dragon. It wasn't long before workers were evacuating the audience, and cast members on Tom Sawyer Island—where the show is staged—all made it to safety. Some other areas near the island were also cleared out due to smoke and wind, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Gizmodo, which has rounded up several videos of the incident posted to social media, notes that some are speculating a substance that appeared to be leaking from the dragon's mouth could have been the cause. (Read more Disneyland stories.)