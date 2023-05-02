In the Middle of College Baseball Game, Player Struck in Chest by Stray Bullet

A stray bullet hit a Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player as he stood in the bullpen during a game against the University of Houston-Victoria Saturday afternoon. The 18-year-old was in stable condition at a nearby hospital as of Sunday, after having undergone surgery, USA Today reports. The shooting was the result of an altercation in a nearby neighborhood, and police issued a felony warrant for Demarco Banks, 20, for deadly conduct as well as a 17-year-old male for deadly assault. They believe both men fired their weapons; Banks is believed to have been firing away from the direction of the ballpark, NBC News reports. As of Monday, authorities said Banks had turned himself in but the teen was still being sought.

Police first received calls about the neighborhood shooting, but just moments later, calls came in about the baseball player, who 911 callers said had collapsed in the bullpen and may have been shot. After determining the two incidents were connected, police found spent shell casings in front of a house about 400 yards from the baseball field. Both suspects had allegedly fled the scene, but three others at the home were arrested and face various charges including drug charges, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and tampering with evidence. The baseball game was ended and declared "no contest," and softball games for the following day were canceled. (Read more Texas A&M stories.)