These US Cities Are a Runner's Paradise

Next Wednesday is Global Running Day, and some cities are more amenable than others if you're in training to be the next Jackie Joyner-Kersee or Usain Bolt—or even if you just like hitting the pavement to burn off some stress and stay fit. Lawn Love scouted the 200 largest US cities, looking at more than two dozen metrics in seven main categories: climate, safety, affordability, community (ie, number of running clubs, races, and other events), foot care, running quality, and running access, including the number of running trails, parks, and fitness centers. San Francisco tops Lawn Love's list. Read on to see the site's top 10 picks, as well as 10 cities that could use a jogging jolt:

Best cities for running

San Francisco (No. 1 in "Running Quality" category) New York (No. 1 in "Community" category) San Diego Portland, Oregon (No. 1 in "Running Access" category) Oakland, California Los Angeles Seattle Boston Salt Lake City San Jose, California

Worst cities for running

Amarillo, Texas West Valley City, Utah Ontario, California Montgomery, Alabama Kansas City, Kansas Pasadena, Texas Surprise, Arizona (last in "Running Quality," "Climate" categories) Killeen, Texas (last in "Running Access" category) Jackson, Mississippi Macon, Georgia (last in "Safety" category)