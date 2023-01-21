This Is America's Most Active City

WalletHub ranks Honolulu as being most conducive to an active lifestyle; see where other cities stand
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2023 10:00 AM CST
If you've decided that 2023 is the year when you're going to get your fitness act together, that motivation is the first step to a better you. Of course, things beyond our control often derail even the best-laid plans, including whether where we live is conducive to living an active lifestyle. WalletHub wanted to find out which places lend themselves to exercise, working out, and staying fit overall, so it looked at three dozen metrics in the 100 most populated US cities, across two main categories: budget and participation, which includes everything from sports clubs and sporting goods stores per capita, to how much it costs to join fitness clubs, buy sporting apparel, and even go bowling; and sports and outdoors—i.e., the per capita stats for such venues as swimming pools, tennis courts, ice rinks, and hiking trails, as well as proximity to lakes and oceans. Honolulu tops the site's list as the most active city, while North Las Vegas comes in last. Here are the others in the top and bottom 10:

Best Cities

  1. Honolulu (No. 1 in "Sports and Outdoors" category)
  2. San Francisco
  3. New York
  4. Chicago
  5. Las Vegas (No. 1 in "Budget and Participation" category)
  6. Cincinnati
  7. San Diego
  8. Madison, Wisconsin
  9. Denver
  10. Atlanta

Worst Cities

  1. Santa Ana, California
  2. Memphis, Tennessee
  3. Fresno, California
  4. Newark, New Jersey
  5. Wichita, Kansas
  6. Irving, Texas
  7. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  8. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  9. Garland, Texas
  10. North Las Vegas, Nevada
See how other cities fared here. (Like the fitness benefits of walking? Here are the best cities in America to be without a car.)

