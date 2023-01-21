If you've decided that 2023 is the year when you're going to get your fitness act together, that motivation is the first step to a better you. Of course, things beyond our control often derail even the best-laid plans, including whether where we live is conducive to living an active lifestyle. WalletHub wanted to find out which places lend themselves to exercise, working out, and staying fit overall, so it looked at three dozen metrics in the 100 most populated US cities, across two main categories: budget and participation, which includes everything from sports clubs and sporting goods stores per capita, to how much it costs to join fitness clubs, buy sporting apparel, and even go bowling; and sports and outdoors—i.e., the per capita stats for such venues as swimming pools, tennis courts, ice rinks, and hiking trails, as well as proximity to lakes and oceans. Honolulu tops the site's list as the most active city, while North Las Vegas comes in last. Here are the others in the top and bottom 10:



Best Cities



Honolulu (No. 1 in "Sports and Outdoors" category) San Francisco New York Chicago Las Vegas (No. 1 in "Budget and Participation" category) Cincinnati San Diego Madison, Wisconsin Denver Atlanta

Worst Cities



Santa Ana, California Memphis, Tennessee Fresno, California Newark, New Jersey Wichita, Kansas Irving, Texas Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fort Wayne, Indiana Garland, Texas North Las Vegas, Nevada