Chick-fil-A Under Fire, This Time From the Right

Chick-fil-A, a company that has courted controversy in the past over its negative stance on LGBTQ rights, has suddenly been accused by critics on the right of "going woke," reports the Hill. Conservatives learned the company has a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and are now floating the idea of boycotting the fast-food chain, reports Gizmodo. The Daily Dot notes that the backlash stems from the company's DEI policy, which promotes diversity and removing discrimination from the work environment. The Dot pointed to criticism from Christian author Darrell B. Harrison, who tweeted that Chick-fil-A's policy committed "the sin of partiality."

According to Harrison, a "so-called Christian company" couldn't biblically support such policies—he sees them as "inherently discriminatory" because they require judgments based on "external characteristics" rather than "merit." Podcast host Joey Mannarino, meanwhile, wondered about a boycott in his own tweet. According to the Dot, some conservatives objecting to the chain's policies appeared to think DEI exec Erick McReynolds is a new hire, though he has been in the post for three years. Hence, the "woke" accusation.

On the company's DEI page, McReynolds lays out the principles. "Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well," he is quoted as saying. "Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our corporate purpose." For now, it's unclear whether the backlash will have substantial impact on the company. (Read more Chick-Fil-A stories.)