Tucker Carlson returned to the airwaves Tuesday night—or at least the Twitter waves—in a 10-minute episode of "Tucker on Twitter" that was classic Carlson in terms of content, reports the Hill. The wildly popular former Fox News host took on the breached dam in Ukraine, put the mainstream American media on blast, and cited a retired Air Force officer who is "telling the truth" that the US has clear evidence of extraterrestrial life, per the Guardian. Outlets including CNN note the bare-bones production qualities of the episode, which appears to have been shot in Carlson's barn at his home in Maine, and shows him working his own teleprompter with a free hand. Bare bones or not, as of this writing, the episode had been viewed 76 million times.

One potential wrinkle for Carlson: He's still under contract with Fox. Carlson contends that Fox violated that contract by releasing damaging information about him in its lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, but those negotiations are still ongoing. In wrapping the segment, Carlson said: "As of today we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blankets. We're told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we'll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here." (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)