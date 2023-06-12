Bus Full of Wedding Guests Rolls Over, Killing 10

What should have been a joyous occasion turned horrific over the weekend in Australia when a bus crashed while carrying about 40 guests back to their accommodations after attending a wedding at a nearby winery. Ten people were killed in the rollover crash in New South Wales and 25 were hurt, the AP reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the heart of the area's wine country just before midnight Sunday, CNN reports. The 58-year-old driver, who was not injured, was arrested and will be charged, authorities said, though the details are not yet clear. "There is sufficient information ... for us to establish that there will be charges," a police assistant commissioner told reporters. The crash site at a roundabout was being treated as a crime scene.

It was foggy Sunday night, in the middle of a long weekend on the day before a public holiday across most Australian states, but it is not clear whether the weather played a role. "For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. “People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe. And that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy." (Read more Australia stories.)