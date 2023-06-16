Trump Promised 'Food for Everyone,' Skipped Off

"Are you ready? Food for everyone!" shouted former President Trump as he visited Miami's Versailles restaurant following his arraignment on Tuesday. The cheers that followed signaled the crowd interpreted his words as a promise, much like the Wrap, which reported that Trump had bought lunch for those gathered. Except that he didn't. Trump's 10-minute stop at the Cuban restaurant left "no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order," reports the Miami New Times.

A Trump spokesperson tells Insider that the former president "offered to buy food" for his supporters but they "followed him outside" as he departed "and did not place orders themselves." The rep claims the campaign's advance team did pay for to-go meals. But "it turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go," per the New Times. This came as no surprise to the Independent, which refers to the former president's "long history of stiffing people." Trump himself ate food from McDonald's on his flight to New Jersey, the New York Times reported. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)