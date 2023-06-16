Trump Promised 'Food for Everyone,' Skipped Off

He left Versailles in Miami before anyone could place an order, per 'Miami News Times'
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2023 7:55 AM CDT
Trump Promised 'Food for Everyone,' Reportedly Didn't Pay
Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Are you ready? Food for everyone!" shouted former President Trump as he visited Miami's Versailles restaurant following his arraignment on Tuesday. The cheers that followed signaled the crowd interpreted his words as a promise, much like the Wrap, which reported that Trump had bought lunch for those gathered. Except that he didn't. Trump's 10-minute stop at the Cuban restaurant left "no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order," reports the Miami New Times.

A Trump spokesperson tells Insider that the former president "offered to buy food" for his supporters but they "followed him outside" as he departed "and did not place orders themselves." The rep claims the campaign's advance team did pay for to-go meals. But "it turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go," per the New Times. This came as no surprise to the Independent, which refers to the former president's "long history of stiffing people." Trump himself ate food from McDonald's on his flight to New Jersey, the New York Times reported. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X