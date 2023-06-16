Conor McGregor Accused of Sexual Assault at NBA Finals

The Miami Heat's mascot may not be the only person hurt by Conor McGregor at Game 4 of the NBA finals. A woman has accused the UFC star of "violently" sexually assaulting her in a Kaseya Center bathroom following the June 9 game, per TMZ. In letters sent to McGregor, the Heat, and the NBA, the woman's lawyer says "McGregor, aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men's bathroom ... trapping her inside with Mr. McGregor and his security guard." While security prevented anyone from entering or leaving the bathroom, the fighter "shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth," then forced his penis into her mouth, writes Miami-based attorney Ariel Mitchell, per USA Today.

When the woman tried to leave a bathroom stall, McGregor pinned her against the wall and ripped her pants as he tried to sodomize her, according to the letter. It adds the woman repeatedly elbowed McGregor in order to escape. Miami Police confirmed a police report was filed the following day, per the BBC. McGregor—who was named by Forbes as the highest-paid athlete in 2021, the year of his last UFC fight—has been repeatedly investigated for alleged sexual assault. He was accused of raping a woman inside a Dublin hotel in 2018, though no charges were brought following a lengthy investigation. McGregor's attorney Barbara Llanes describes the new allegations as "false," adding "Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

But Mitchell says she obtained video footage showing part of the incident, per the BBC. The Heat said Thursday that "we are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment." NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass said the organization was "working with the team to gather more information," per USA Today. Meanwhile, the UFC said it would "continue to gather additional details regarding the incident" but "allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements." The letter said the woman would discuss "reasonable settlement offers" before June 12 or move forward with litigation, per the AP. (Read more Conor McGregor stories.)