Biden Welcomes Leader of World's Most Populous Country

Some 18 years after the State Department denied him a visa to enter the US, Narendra Modi is in the country for a state visit as prime minister of India. Thousands gathered on the White House South Lawn for a welcoming ceremony Thursday, where President Biden praised a "relationship built on mutual trust, candor, and respect," the AP reports. But the state visit—only the third of Biden's presidency—has drawn criticism over human rights concerns under Modi's increasingly authoritarian government, reports CNN. More:

Biden "won't lecture" Modi. Administration officials say the US-India relationship is of vital importance, especially when it comes to countering China, and while Biden will raise concerns about human rights, he won't lecture the Indian leader, the AP reports. “The question of where politics and the question of democratic institutions go in India is going to be determined within India by Indians. It’s not going to be determined by the United States,” says national security adviser Jake Sullivan. “So what we can do is our part, and our part is to speak out on behalf of universal values.”

. Lawmakers including Democratic Reps. Corinne Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are boycotting Modi's Thursday address to a joint session of Congress. "Prime Minister Modi has a shameful history of committing human rights abuses, undermining democracy, and targeting journalists," Bush tweeted. "One of the defining relationships of the 21st century." Sullivan has called the US-India relationship "one of the defining relationships of the 21st century," per CNN. "Fundamentally, we believe that the long-term trajectory of the US-India relationship is built on the notion that two democracies with shared value systems ought to be able to work together," he said ahead of Modi's visit.