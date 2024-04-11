OJ Simpson Is Dead at 76

OJ Simpson has died at age 76, his family announced Thursday. The statement said he "succumbed to his battle with cancer" and was surrounded by his children and grandchildren when he died on Wednesday. TMZ reports that Simpson was rumored to have had prostate cancer and had been in hospice care in recent months. The outlet describes the former football star as "one of the most infamous high-profile Americans of all time," thanks to his acquittal in the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. While Simpson was acquitted in the murders, he later served nine years of a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery in an unrelated case in Nevada.