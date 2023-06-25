What on Earth Just Happened in Russia?

If you blinked and missed the headlines on Saturday, the news out of the Russia-Ukraine war will cause a double-take on Sunday. Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group declared an open rebellion against Vladimir Putin, brought his tanks about 120 miles from Moscow, then abruptly called off the coup and said he was leaving for Belarus after the Kremlin promised not to prosecute him. The head-spinning developments have analysts all over the world scrambling to assess. Examples follow, but perhaps the big one to keep in mind comes from Alexander Vershbow, a former US ambassador to Moscow and a current deputy secretary general of NATO. "We can speculate all we want, but the fact is we have little idea of what happens next," he tells the Washington Post.