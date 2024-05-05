Kentucky Derby Ends in Three-Horse Nail-Biter

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a three-horse photo finish, edging out Sierra Leone by a nose with Forever Young third in the tightest finish since 1996 on Saturday, per the AP. Sent off at 18-1 odds, Mystik Dan and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rode the rail down the stretch with a short lead. Sierra Leone, the second choice at 9-2 odds, and Forever Young from Japan gave chase and pressured the leader to the wire in front of 156,710 at Churchill Downs. It was just the 10th Kentucky Derby decided by a nose—the closest margin in horse racing—and the first since Grindstone wore the garland of red roses in 1996.