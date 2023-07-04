Roller Coaster Riders Stuck Upside Down for 3 Hours

Ride malfunctioned at Wisconsin festival
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2023 3:36 PM CDT

Some passengers were stuck upside down for around three hours after a roller coaster malfunctioned at a festival in Wisconsin Sunday. Videos posted on social media show rescuers climbing the attraction at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, NBC reports. Crandon Fire Department Capt. Brennan Cook said "there had been a "mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position." The fire department said the failure left eight passengers hanging upside down.

"The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don't have any other information," Cook told WJFW. Authorities said the rescue operation lasted almost two hours, with assistance including a ladder truck with a 100-foot platform arriving from three neighboring counties. The fire department and the Crandon Rescue Squad said an off-duty firefighter with specialized ropes rescue training was at the festival when the ride malfunctioned and helped advise authorities on rescue options, CNN reports. (Read more roller coasters stories.)

