Supreme Court Has a New 'Most Conservative' Justice

Now that the latest Supreme Court term is in the books, Axios is out with some interesting nuggets about the ideological breakdown. Based on the Martin-Quinn Scores from political scientists Andrew Martin and Kevin Quinn, the site reports that Samuel Alito has overtaken Clarence Thomas as the court's most conservative justice. And in a sign of how conservative the court leans, Brett Kavanaugh is the "median" judge. The rankings (the lower the score, the more liberal the justice):