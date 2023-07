The world hasn't had eyes on Russian General Sergei Surovikin since Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived rebellion against Russia's military in late June. A Russian lawmaker shed some vague light on Surovikin's whereabouts Wednesday, reports Reuters . In a video that appeared on social media, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee can be heard saying, "Surovikin is currently resting. (He is) not available for now." The New York Times reports Andrei Kartapolov's comment came in response to a reporter's question, with Kartapolov then "hurrying away from the reporter."

Surovikin's last public appearance occurred hours into the June 23-24 mutiny via a recorded video appeal that the rebellion come to an end. A New York Times report that appeared days later cited unnamed US officials who were briefed on homeland intelligence that indicated Surovikin knew of Prigozhin's plans ahead of time. The update on Surovikin follows Monday's release of the first footage of Russia's military chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, since the rebellion. The Times notes Gerasimov appears in a video in which he's getting a report from the Russian Aerospace Forces, which Surovikin oversees; the update, however, was given by Surovikin's deputy. (Read more Sergei Surovikin stories.)