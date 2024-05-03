Amid the pro-Palestinian protests happening at college campuses around the nation, "all eyes" in Philly have been trained on the encampment at the University of Pennsylvania, where protests and counterprotests about the war in Gaza have been taking place since last month. The demonstrators have said they won't leave until the school meets demands to reveal its financial ties to Israel and to divest itself of them, and on Thursday, the school reached out to the city of Philly "to ensure we have the necessary resources to keep our community safe," including a request to disband the encampment, per CBS Philadelphia and the Daily Philadelphian. The Philadelphia PD, however, has so far declined that request to head to Penn's campus, indicating Thursday that they won't intervene until there's proof that the encampment poses an "imminent danger."