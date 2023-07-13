The last time that "Emmanuel Macron" and "finger" appeared in a headline together, it was due to commotion over a selfie he'd taken with two young men, one of whom flipped the bird in the photo. This time around, the finger in question is a bit more gruesome: The French president received a digit in the mail on Monday that had been lopped off of someone's hand—a human who's very much alive, and who has since been identified, reports French paper Valeurs Actuelles , via the Evening Standard .

The finger, which came without a note or any other type of message, "was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks" so it could be preserved and examined "as quickly as possible," a source at Elysee Palace says. Once tests showed that the finger was from a "living human being," that person was somehow tracked down (it's not clear how) and "given full medical support," per the palace source.

It's also not clear why the finger was sent in the first place. The source says the one-finger-short human won't be publicly identified, partly for medical privacy reasons. The incident, which Serbian broadcaster B92 noted caused temporary "chaos" at Elysee, is the most grisly one concerning "packages" sent to French heads of state, per the Evening Standard— usually bullets are sent in the mail, not body parts. (Read more Emmanuel Macron stories.)