Politics / Donald Trump Trump Unloads on Enemies in Speech at Donor Retreat Former president likens the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted May 5, 2024 7:29 AM CDT Copied Donald Trump speaks to the media as he returns to his trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court, Friday, May 3, 2024, in New York. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Donald Trump spoke to supporters at a donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday after another long week in court, and he used the opportunity to unload on his political enemies. Multiple outlets obtained audio of the speech, including the New York Times, NBC News, and the Washington Post. Some examples: "These people are running a Gestapo administration," Trump said, drawing a comparison between the Biden White House and Nazis. "And it's the only thing they have. And it's the only way they're going to win, in their opinion, and it's actually killing them. But it doesn't bother me." He accused the White House of orchestrating the various legal cases against him. He called special prosecutor Jack Smith a "f---ing a--hole" and said he is "unattractive both inside and out. This is one unattractive dude." "Once I got indicted, I said holy s---, I just got indicted. Me, I got indicted." But he added that he tries not to let the legal issues bother him. "If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just you know, life is life." Trump accused Democrats of cheating in elections with the help of "welfare." His line: "When you are Democrat, you start off essentially at 40% because you have civil service, you have the unions, and you have welfare. And don't underestimate welfare. They get welfare to vote, and then they cheat on top of that—they cheat." (The Times draws a comparison to Mitt Romney's controversial 47% line back in 2012.) "Anyone who makes a $1 million donation right now to the Republican Party … I will let you come up and speak," Trump told the crowd. The Post reports he got two takers, one of whom said, "Donald J. Trump is the person that God has chosen." (More Donald Trump stories.) Report an error