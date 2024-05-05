Trump Unloads on Enemies in Speech at Donor Retreat

Donald Trump spoke to supporters at a donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday after another long week in court, and he used the opportunity to unload on his political enemies. Multiple outlets obtained audio of the speech, including the New York Times, NBC News, and the Washington Post. Some examples:

"These people are running a Gestapo administration," Trump said, drawing a comparison between the Biden White House and Nazis. "And it's the only thing they have. And it's the only way they're going to win, in their opinion, and it's actually killing them. But it doesn't bother me." He accused the White House of orchestrating the various legal cases against him.

